Holloway Wealth Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,097. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

