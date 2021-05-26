Holloway Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,919 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HUSV traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,786. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

