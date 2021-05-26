Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Markel worth $23,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Markel by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Markel by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Markel by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of MKL stock traded down $8.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,208.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,043. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,200.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,089.37. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $880.59 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.