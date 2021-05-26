Hosking Partners LLP Has $149.78 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,833,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 3.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $149,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 190,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 46,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 158,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 104,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. 878,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,455,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.