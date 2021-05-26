Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 101,726 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,611,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in DHT were worth $21,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,966,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist started coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 76,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,359. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. Research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.