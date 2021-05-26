Hosking Partners LLP Sells 14,943 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 387,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,943 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $24,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Yandex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Yandex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yandex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Yandex by 117.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,523. Yandex has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.94. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

