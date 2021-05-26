Hosking Partners LLP Sells 3,194 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $30,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,628 shares of company stock worth $40,844,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.65.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.89. The company had a trading volume of 40,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

