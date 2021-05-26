Hosking Partners LLP Trims Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $43,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.55. 19,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.36 and a 200-day moving average of $250.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

