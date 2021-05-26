HSBC Raises CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $57.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target lifted by HSBC from $48.50 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE:CF opened at $51.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,761,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,189,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,968,000 after acquiring an additional 200,453 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.