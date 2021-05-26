Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 20.03%.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

