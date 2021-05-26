Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Price Up 5%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. 5,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,167,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of -2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 83,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,440,712.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,103,765.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,274 shares of company stock worth $4,234,837. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

