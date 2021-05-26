Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Price Up 5%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. 5,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,167,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of -2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98.
In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 83,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,440,712.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,103,765.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,274 shares of company stock worth $4,234,837. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.
Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.