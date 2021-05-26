Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on H. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

H stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,915.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,740 shares of company stock worth $3,321,399. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

