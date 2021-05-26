HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) CFO Sells $1,241,888.93 in Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,241,888.93.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. HyreCar Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HYRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in HyreCar in the 4th quarter worth $1,171,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

