ICHI Achieves Market Cap of $16.81 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $5.73 or 0.00014663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $16.81 million and $157,275.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00061502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.25 or 0.00364113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00188518 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.61 or 0.00853962 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00032863 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,934,063 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

