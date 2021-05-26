Idavoll Network (IDV) Price Tops $0.0255 on Exchanges

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $16.18 million and $203,070.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00352678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00187021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.53 or 0.00830531 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00031893 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,546,612 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

