IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.12% of IDEX worth $18,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in IDEX by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IDEX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in IDEX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.55. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,308. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $145.85 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

