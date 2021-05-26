IG Gold Price Down 7% Over Last Week (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $10.28 million and $41,826.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002535 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00059394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00355080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00083960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005407 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018645 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.