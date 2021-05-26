IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Down 98.8% in May

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the April 29th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IGEN Networks stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 2,407,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,958,927. IGEN Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

