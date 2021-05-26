IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IGIFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial started coverage on IGM Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price target on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on IGM Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.7714 per share. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. This represents a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit