IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IGIFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial started coverage on IGM Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price target on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on IGM Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.7714 per share. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. This represents a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

