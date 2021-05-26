Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

ILMN stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,398. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $395.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

