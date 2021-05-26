iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 60.54% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

NASDAQ:IMBI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. 2,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,287. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $147.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMBI shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

