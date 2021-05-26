Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Immatics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Immatics by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Immatics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 457,265 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 8.6% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 94,045 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 88,397 shares during the period. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its stake in Immatics by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 78,254 shares during the period.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

