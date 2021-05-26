ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,361,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.34. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

