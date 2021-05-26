Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.72. Independent Bank reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $490.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

