IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,333 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Illumina by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after acquiring an additional 347,263 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $397.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ILMN shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

