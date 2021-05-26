Ink Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,887.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Ink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $646,365.00 and $8,887.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00059455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00353030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00185419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.42 or 0.00824454 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.