InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INMD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

INMD stock opened at $82.73 on Monday. InMode has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.26. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.85.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in InMode by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

