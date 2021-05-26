InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on INMD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.
INMD stock opened at $82.73 on Monday. InMode has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.26. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in InMode by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
Further Reading: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.