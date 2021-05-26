Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

