Insider Buying: CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Director Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Director Stephen R. Gill acquired 70,000 shares of CSI Compressco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,612 shares in the company, valued at $152,930.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSI Compressco stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,064. CSI Compressco LP has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.92 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 23.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 6.0% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

