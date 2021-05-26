Insider Selling: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) COO Sells 5,792 Shares of Stock

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,533. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter.
A number of research firms have weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
