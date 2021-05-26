Insider Selling: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) COO Sells 5,792 Shares of Stock

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,533. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

