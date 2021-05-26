Insider Selling: Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Director Sells 145,000 Shares of Stock

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elliot Favus also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 24th, Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00.

AVXL stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $777.43 million, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 779,900.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVXL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

