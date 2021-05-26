Insider Selling: AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVB opened at $204.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.94 and a 200-day moving average of $176.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $204.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after acquiring an additional 202,588 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.75.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

