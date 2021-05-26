Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CEO Sells 7,584 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.91. 18,646,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,247,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.