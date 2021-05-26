Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $108,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,138,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,592,741.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Andrew Slutsky sold 14,654 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $586,306.54.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.25. 2,703,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,513. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 18.24.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.