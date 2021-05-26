Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells 24,965 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,716.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRM opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $43.87.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,478.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 350.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 112,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

