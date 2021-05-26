Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Major Shareholder Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $11,437,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2020 Aps Otee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $11,172,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00.

Shares of U stock opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day moving average is $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.14. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Resolute Partners Group boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 240.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Unity Software by 61.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,631,000 after buying an additional 1,549,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unity Software by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,705,000 after buying an additional 1,113,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,805,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on U. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

