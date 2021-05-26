Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Integer were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Integer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Integer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

ITGR stock opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.25.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

