Integral Health Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Myovant Sciences worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 775,758 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $202,250.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,755.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,961 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE MYOV traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $23.67. 28,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,124. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: retirement calculator

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit