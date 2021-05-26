Integral Health Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Myovant Sciences worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 775,758 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $202,250.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,755.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,961 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE MYOV traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $23.67. 28,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,124. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

