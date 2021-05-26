Integral Health Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 232.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. PTC Therapeutics accounts for about 1.4% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. 9,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,344. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.00. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

