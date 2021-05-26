Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $9.75 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 2.8% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in McKesson by 29.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock worth $3,014,461 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.41. 48,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.15 and its 200-day moving average is $183.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.