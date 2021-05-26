Integral Health Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Shares of INSM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 53,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,385. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

