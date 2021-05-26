Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. 217,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,283. The stock has a market cap of $930.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.