Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.38. 31,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,929. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.86. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $202,680.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,365 shares of company stock worth $32,006,813. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

