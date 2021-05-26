Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,823.17

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,823.17 ($23.82) and traded as high as GBX 2,093 ($27.35). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,086 ($27.25), with a volume of 421,151 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,742.33 ($22.76).

The firm has a market cap of £6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,040.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,823.17.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, for a total transaction of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

