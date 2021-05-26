Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ISNPY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

ISNPY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 62,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,249. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

