Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $475.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.22.
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $438.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Intuit has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $442.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $412.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.84.
In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
