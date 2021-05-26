Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $475.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.22.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $438.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Intuit has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $442.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $412.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

