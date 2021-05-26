Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 8.8% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $63,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG traded down $9.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $836.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,175. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $828.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $776.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $543.03 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The stock has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.