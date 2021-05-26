Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Standard Chartered (STAN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Standard Chartered (LON: STAN):

5/24/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/29/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/29/2021 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/15/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/12/2021 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:STAN traded down GBX 13.15 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 494.85 ($6.47). 2,619,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,726. The company has a market capitalization of £15.43 billion and a PE ratio of 25.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 501.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 479.63. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

