Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Standard Chartered (STAN)

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Standard Chartered (LON: STAN):

  • 5/24/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.
  • 5/14/2021 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/13/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.
  • 5/7/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 4/29/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 4/29/2021 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/23/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on the stock.
  • 4/19/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 4/15/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
  • 4/12/2021 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:STAN traded down GBX 13.15 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 494.85 ($6.47). 2,619,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,726. The company has a market capitalization of £15.43 billion and a PE ratio of 25.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 501.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 479.63. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit