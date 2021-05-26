Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Down 91.2% in May

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the April 29th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

OTCMKTS IVSBF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80. Investor AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Separately, AlphaValue cut Investor AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

