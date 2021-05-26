Investors Buy High Volume of Hyatt Hotels Put Options (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,043 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 807% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on H. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

H opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.32. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $306,382.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,740 shares of company stock worth $3,321,399 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

